Florida Adds 2,795 COVID-19 Cases, 107 Deaths - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Adds 2,795 COVID-19 Cases, 107 Deaths

Florida Department of Health

The Florida Department of Health reported Saturday that 2,795 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 698,682.

The state also recorded 107 deaths due to complications from COVID-19, bringing the statewide death toll to 14,190.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Friday’s report, but may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

Saturday’s report shows 612 new positive tests and nine of the deaths were in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Of the 72,903 tests returned statewide Friday, 4.15 percent of those tested for the first time were positive. It was the third consecutive day and thirteenth out of fifteen where the positivity rate fell below five percent.

The state has seen a daily average of 64,440 tests returned over the last two weeks.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Saturday, September 26:

Hillsborough: 41,722

Pinellas: 21,964

Polk: 19,765

Manatee: 11,436

Pasco: 9,162

Sarasota: 8,107

Hernando: 3,120

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Sept. 26: 2,795/107

Sept. 25: 2,847/122

Sept. 24: 2,541/179

Sept. 23: 2,590/203

Sept. 22: 2,470/99

Sept. 21: 1,685/21

Sept. 20: 2,521/9

Sept. 19: 3,573/63

Sept. 18: 3,204/140

Sept. 17: 3,255/147

Sept. 16: 2,355/154

Sept. 15: 3,116/146

Sept. 14: 1,736/36

Sept. 13: 2,423/8