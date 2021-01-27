Florida Adds 8,408 Coronavirus Cases, 160 Deaths - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Adds 8,408 Coronavirus Cases, 160 Deaths

The overall death toll in Florida due to complications from COVID-19 climbed to 26,249 after the state reported another 160 deaths on Wednesday.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the state reported 34 deaths, including 12 in Hillsborough County. The region’s most populous county, also has the most number of recorded coronavirus cases.

The state reported 8,408 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Tuesday – bringing Florida’s total to 1,676,171 cases.

The rate of people who tested positive for the first time on Tuesday was 10.19%.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the state reported 6,667 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida because of the virus, including 397 in Hillsborough County, and 345 in Pinellas.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, Jan. 26):

Positive Tests – 1,676,171

Deaths – 26,249

Daily Changes:

State:

Positive Tests – 8,408| Deaths –169

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

Positive Tests – 1,397 | Deaths – 34

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 96,657 | Positivity Rate – 10.19%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Jan. 27: 8408/169

Jan. 26: 9,594/231

Jan. 25: 8,720/156

Jan. 24: 9,535/132

Jan. 23: 12,311/156

Jan. 22: 13,719/277

Jan. 21: 12,873/163

Jan. 20: 11,914/145

Jan. 19: 9,816/163

Jan. 18: 8,002/142

Jan. 17: 11,093/135

Jan. 16: 12,119/211

Jan. 15: 16,875/188

Jan. 14: 13,720/222