 Florida Adds Another 8,500 COVID-19 Cases - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Florida Adds Another 8,500 COVID-19 Cases

Daylina Miller
November 24, 2020 05:29 PM

The state recorded the deaths of 73 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the overall death toll to 18,383.

Twenty-one deaths were recorded in the greater Tampa Bay region, including 11 in Sarasota County and nine in Pinellas County.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Monday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

At the same time, 8,555 people tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday.

That brings the total number of people testing positive statewide since the beginning of the pandemic to 953,300.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, 1,425 people tested positive.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the state reported 3,780 people were being hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 virus as the primary diagnosis. That’s up 22 from the same time a day earlier.

The Florida Department of Health reported the state got back the results for 119,979 tests Monday. Of those tested for the first time, 7.47% were positive.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, Nov. 24):

  • Positive Tests – 953,300
  • Deaths – 18,383

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 8,555 | Deaths – 73
  • Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,425 | Deaths – 21

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 119,979 | Positivity Rate – 7.47%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Nov. 24: 8,555/73
  • Nov. 23: 6,331/96
  • Nov. 22: 6,586/62
  • Nov. 21: 8,410/42
  • Nov. 20: 9,085/80
  • Nov. 19: 9,085/81
  • Nov. 18: 7,925/88
  • Nov. 17: 7,459/86
  • Nov. 16: 4,663/41
  • Nov. 15: 10,105/30
  • Nov. 14: 4,544/45
  • Nov. 13: 6,933/74
  • Nov. 12: 5,607/73
  • Nov. 11: 5,838/52

(Go to the Florida Counties tab below for a breakdown of cases and deaths by county):

