Florida Adds More Than 1,100 Covid-19 Cases In One Day - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Adds More Than 1,100 Covid-19 Cases In One Day

Florida saw more than 1,100 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported.

The 6 p.m. report showed that 17,968 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,142 new cases since Thursday evening.

A total of 419 people in Florida have died so far because of the coronavirus. The number includes 48 new deaths in the past 24 hours.

In the Tampa Bay region, the number of deaths increased by nine on Friday, bringing the area total to 59. That included the loss of three people in Hillsborough, two each in Pinellas and Manatee Counties, and one new death in both Polk and in Hernando Counties.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 6 p.m. Friday, April 10:

Hillsborough: 676 (658 local, 18 non-resident)

Pinellas: 431 (394 local, 37 non-resident)

Polk 241 (240 local, 1 non-resident)

Sarasota 211 (197 local, 14 non-residents)

Manatee 200 (199 local, 1 non-resident)

Pasco 143 (198 local, 5 non-resident)

Hernando 64 (61 local, 3 non-resident)

