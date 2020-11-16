Florida Adds More Than 4,600 New Coronavirus Cases; Positivity Rate Climbs To 7.95% - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Adds More Than 4,600 New Coronavirus Cases; Positivity Rate Climbs To 7.95%

Florida health officials on Monday reported 4,663 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since Sunday’s report, along with 41 more deaths.

A total of 898 cases came from the greater Tampa Bay region, including 280 in Hillsborough County.

Florida now has a total of 889,864 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

The state has seen demand for testing surge over the past few weeks and reported the results of more than 62,000 tests Sunday.

The state’s positivity rate for coronavirus rose to 7.95%, up slightly from Saturday’s 7.57%.

The state’s overall death toll due to complications from COVID-19 is now 17,775.

Twenty-four of the deaths recorded since Sunday were in the greater Tampa Bay region, with 13 in Manatee County and nine in Hillsborough County.

Manatee’s death toll was the highest for a single day since August 10, when 35 people died.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Sunday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive case and death totals as of Monday, Nov. 16:

Hillsborough: 53,187 /866

Pinellas: 29,297 /855

Manatee: 14,855 /359

Polk: 25,379 /648

Sarasota: 11,274 /358

Pasco: 12,666 /259

Hernando: 4,275 /187

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the past two weeks:

Nov. 16: 4,663/41

Nov. 15: 10,105/30

Nov. 14: 4,544/45

Nov. 13: 6,933/74

Nov. 12: 5,607/73

Nov. 11: 5,838/52

Nov. 10: 4,353/69

Nov. 9: 3,924/58

Nov. 8: 6,820/22

Nov. 7: 4,452/87

Nov. 6: 5,245/54

Nov. 5: 6,257/39

Nov. 4: 4,423/32

Nov. 3: 4,637/56