Florida Adds More Than 87,000 New Coronvirus Cases In 1-Week Period - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Adds More Than 87,000 New Coronvirus Cases In 1-Week Period

Florida Department of Health officials said 16,875 people across Florida tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. That adds 87,498 new cases of the virus in the state over the past seven days.

Since Thursday, hospitalizations declined in every Tampa Bay-area county, except Hernando. The number of people hospitalized in Florida for complications related to COVID-19 Friday was 7,528. (To see how local hospitals are managing capacity related to the virus, see this NPR tool.)

In the past week, the state reported 264 deaths in the greater Tampa Bay region, and 1,158 deaths statewide, according to state reports. The Florida Department of Health says that the deaths reported on a given day may have happened days or weeks earlier.

As of Friday, the total number of statewide deaths due to complications from COVID-19 was 24,169, including 1,158 deaths recorded in the past week.

State Totals (as of Friday, Jan. 15):

Positive Tests – 1,548,067 | Deaths – 24,169

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 16,875 | Deaths – 188

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

Positive Tests – 3,127 | Deaths – 35

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 191,628 | Positivity Rate – 10.17%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Jan. 15: 16,875/188

Jan. 14: 13,720/222

Jan. 13: 13,990/174

Jan. 12: 14,896/165

Jan. 11: 11,575/159

Jan. 10: 12,313/111

Jan. 9: 15,445/139

Jan. 8: 19,530/194

Jan 7: 19,816/170

Jan 6: 17,783/132

Jan. 5: 15,431/100

Jan. 4: 11,256/105

Jan. 3: 10,603/100

Jan. 2: 31,518/220*

* Totals from Jan. 2 include information from two days, because the Florida Department of Health did not release a report on New Year’s Day.