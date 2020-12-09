Florida Adds More Than 9,500 New Coronavirus Cases - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Adds More Than 9,500 New Coronavirus Cases

Florida Department of Health

The state’s latest coronavirus report shows that there were 1,436 new cases recorded in the greater Tampa Bay region since Tuesday.

The area has reported at least 1,000 new cases every day since Nov. 22, except for Thanksgiving, when the Department of Health didn’t submit a report.

The state also reported 9,592 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Tuesday, bringing Florida’s total to 1,083,362 cases.

Florida recorded 89 deaths from complications due to COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing the overall death toll to 19,716 people.

That includes 13 people in the greater Tampa Bay region, with four of those deaths in Hernando County and three in Hillsborough County.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, 1,007 people in the greater Tampa Bay region were hospitalized with COVID-19 as the primary cause — up 10 from Tuesday.

Statewide, 4,459 people were hospitalized. That’s a decrease of one since Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Health reported the state got back the results for 124,246 tests Tuesday. Of those tested for the first time, 8.64 percent were positive.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, Dec. 9):

Positive Tests – 1,083,362

Deaths – 19,716

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 9,592 | Deaths – 89

Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,436 | Deaths – 13

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 124,246 | Positivity Rate – 8.64%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Dec. 9: 9,592/89

Dec. 8: 7,985/98

Dec. 7: 7,711/106

Dec. 6: 8,436/96

Dec. 5: 10,431/91

Dec. 4: 10,177/124

Dec. 3: 10,870/100

Dec. 2: 9,994/96

Dec. 1: 8,847/82

Nov. 30: 6,658/98

Nov. 29: 7,364/59

Nov. 28: 6,276/81

Nov. 27: 17,345/114

Nov. 26: No report

(Go to the Florida Counties tab below for a breakdown of cases and deaths by county):