Florida Adds Most New Coronavirus Cases In A Day Since July - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Adds Most New Coronavirus Cases In A Day Since July

Several counties in the Tampa Bay region saw some of their highest increases in positive coronavirus tests since the pandemic began.

The Florida Department of Health’s latest report shows 2,575 more people in the region tested positive since Wednesday.

That is the second-highest daily increase for the region, behind only June 27 when 2,854 cases were reported.

Pasco, Polk and Hernando counties all reported their second highest daily totals, adding 272, 427 and 90 positive tests respectively.

Hillsborough County reported 900 more people tested positive since Wednesday, its highest single-day increase since July 17.

Pinellas County reported 543 positive tests, the most since July 13.

Statewide, 11,335 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday, bringing Florida’s total to 1,094,697 cases.

The last time that many cases were reported was on July 25 when 12,199 positive tests were added to the state total.

On that day, 120,688 tests were returned with a positivity rate for new cases at 11.43 percent.

In comparison, 157,462 tests were returned on Wednesday, and the positivity rate was 8.07 percent.

Florida recorded 135 deaths from complications due to COVID-19 since Wednesday, the most in a single day since October 15. The death toll now stands at 19,851 people.

That includes 30 people in the greater Tampa Bay region, with nine in Polk County, five each in Hillsborough, Sarasota, Pasco and Hernando counties, and one in Pinellas.

The deaths were recorded since Wednesday’s report, but may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, 1,008 people in the greater Tampa Bay region were hospitalized with COVID-19 as the primary cause — up one from Wednesday.

Statewide, 4,554 people were hospitalized. That’s a decrease of five since a day earlier.

State Totals (as of Thursday, Dec. 10):

Positive Tests – 1,094,697

Deaths – 19,851

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 11,335 | Deaths – 135

Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 2,575 | Deaths – 30

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 157,462 | Positivity Rate – 8.07%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Dec. 10: 11,335/135

Dec. 9: 9,592/89

Dec. 8: 7,985/98

Dec. 7: 7,711/106

Dec. 6: 8,436/96

Dec. 5: 10,431/91

Dec. 4: 10,177/124

Dec. 3: 10,870/100

Dec. 2: 9,994/96

Dec. 1: 8,847/82

Nov. 30: 6,658/98

Nov. 29: 7,364/59

Nov. 28: 6,276/81

Nov. 27: 17,345/114 (no report issued by the state a day earlier due to Thanksgiving)

