Florida Adds Nearly 9,000 New Coronavirus Cases Sunday - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Adds Nearly 9,000 New Coronavirus Cases Sunday

Florida Department of Health

The Florida Department of Health on Sunday reported that 8,958 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Saturday, including 1,614 more people in the Tampa Bay region.

This brings Florida’s total number of coronavirus cases to 1,125,931 cases.

Florida also recorded 84 deaths from complications due to COVID-19 since Saturday. Of that, 15 were reported in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The statewide death toll now stands at 20,133 people.

The deaths recorded Sunday may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

Across Florida, 4,687 people were hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon. That’s up 188 from just one day earlier.

The greater Tampa Bay region saw an increase of 45 people hospitalized to 967.

State Totals (as of Sunday, Dec. 13):

Positive Tests – 1,125,931

Deaths – 20,133

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 8,958 | Deaths – 84

Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,614 | Deaths – 15

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 129,340 tests | Positivity Rate – 7.89%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Dec. 13: 8,958/84

Dec. 12: 10,577/72

Dec. 11: 11,699/126

Dec. 10: 11,335/135

Dec. 9: 9,592/89

Dec. 8: 7,985/98

Dec. 7: 7,711/106

Dec. 6: 8,436/96

Dec. 5: 10,431/91

Dec. 4: 10,177/124

Dec. 3: 10,870/100

Dec. 2: 9,994/96

Dec. 1: 8,847/82

Nov. 30: 6,658/98

