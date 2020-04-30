Florida Airports To Receive Millions In Funds Under CARES Act - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Airports To Receive Millions In Funds Under CARES Act

Tampa International Airport will receive more than $6.7 million in federal funds. DELANEY BROWN/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

Airports in Florida – and across the country – will be receiving a combined $1.187 billion in federal aid for airport safety and infrastructure grants through the CARES Act.

In a statement, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said the money “represents the Department’s continued commitment to the safety and efficiency of our nation’s airports for the traveling public.”

According to a news release, the money can be used to fund various projects, including the purchase of aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment, construction and repair of runways, and installing aircraft lighting.

Here are the funds that will be distributed to airports in the Tampa Bay area:

Tampa International Airport: $6,727,068

Sarasota/Bradenton International Airport: $2,500,000

Brooksville/Tampa Bay Regional Airport: $616,667

Crystal River-Captain Tom Davis Field: $390,000

Albert Whitted Airport: $270,000

Zephyrhills Municipal Airport: $265,000

Lake Wales Municipal Airport: $243,333

Sebring Regional Airport: $147,778

A complete breakdown can be found on the Federal Aviation Administration website.