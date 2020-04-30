 Florida Airports To Receive Millions In Funds Under CARES Act - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Florida Airports To Receive Millions In Funds Under CARES Act

Carl Lisciandrello
April 30, 2020 10:59 AM
Tampa International Airport will receive more than $6.7 million in federal funds. DELANEY BROWN/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

Airports in Florida – and across the country – will be receiving a combined $1.187 billion in federal aid for airport safety and infrastructure grants through the CARES Act.

In a statement, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said the money “represents the Department’s continued commitment to the safety and efficiency of our nation’s airports for the traveling public.”

According to a news release, the money can be used to fund various projects, including the purchase of aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment, construction and repair of runways, and installing aircraft lighting.

Here are the funds that will be distributed to airports in the Tampa Bay area:

  • Tampa International Airport: $6,727,068
  • Sarasota/Bradenton International Airport: $2,500,000
  • Brooksville/Tampa Bay Regional Airport: $616,667
  • Crystal River-Captain Tom Davis Field: $390,000
  • Albert Whitted Airport: $270,000
  • Zephyrhills Municipal Airport: $265,000
  • Lake Wales Municipal Airport: $243,333
  • Sebring Regional Airport: $147,778

A complete breakdown can be found on the Federal Aviation Administration website.

Helios - College is for Everyone - rev April 2020
WUSF Silent Campaign

Trenam Law

All Faiths Food Bank - April replacement
BayCare - April Replacement -2020

Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

Manatee Beaches To Reopen On Monday, With Parking Restrictions


Read more

Tough Questions For Businesses That Want To Reopen


Read more

Low Test Rates Lead To High Percentages Of Positive COVID-19 Cases In Manatee


Read more