Florida Airports To Receive Millions In Funds Under CARES Act - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Airports in Florida – and across the country – will be receiving a combined $1.187 billion in federal aid for airport safety and infrastructure grants through the CARES Act.
In a statement, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said the money “represents the Department’s continued commitment to the safety and efficiency of our nation’s airports for the traveling public.”
According to a news release, the money can be used to fund various projects, including the purchase of aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment, construction and repair of runways, and installing aircraft lighting.
Here are the funds that will be distributed to airports in the Tampa Bay area:
A complete breakdown can be found on the Federal Aviation Administration website.