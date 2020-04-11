 Florida Approaches 19,000 Coronavirus Cases With Daily Jump Of More Than 1,000 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Florida Approaches 19,000 Coronavirus Cases With Daily Jump Of More Than 1,000

Carl Lisciandrello
April 11, 2020 07:51 PM

Florida coronavirus cases jumped by more than 1,000 in Florida in the last 24 hours, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The 6 p.m. update shows 18,445 people have tested positive in the state, an increase of 1,018 from Friday night.

In addition, 458 people have died, an increase of 39 in the last 24 hours. Three people died in Hillsborough  County, bringing the total to 15, and two in Sarasota, which now has 12 deaths.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 6 p.m. Saturday, April 11:  

  • Hillsborough 698 (678 local, 20 non-residents)
  • Pinellas 446 (409 local, 37 non-residents)
  • Polk 244 (243 local, 1 non-resident)
  • Sarasota 223 (208 local, 15 non-residents)
  • Manatee 221 (220 local, 1 non-resident)
  • Pasco 150 (143 local, 7 non-residents)
  • Hernando 69 (65 local, 4 non-residents)

Tags: Latest WUSF News

