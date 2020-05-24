Florida Approaching 51,000 Cases, No Tampa Bay Area Deaths Reported - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Approaching 51,000 Cases, No Tampa Bay Area Deaths Reported

The Florida Department of Health reported Sunday that 50,867 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 740 cases since Saturday. Florida Department of Health

The Florida Department of Health reported Sunday that 50,867 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 740 cases since Saturday. There were 131 new infections reported in the Tampa Bay region.

The total includes 49,547 Florida residents and 1,320 non-residents.

The health department also reported four new deaths due to complications from COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 2,237.

There were no deaths reported in the Tampa Bay area. It’s the first day no local deaths were reported since April 26, which was also a Sunday.

The daily report from the health department includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Sunday, May 24:

Hillsborough: 1,883 (1,824 local, 59 non-resident)

Pinellas: 1,173 (1,127 local, 46 non-resident)

Manatee: 975 (968 local, 7 non-resident)

Polk: 869 (858 local, 11 non-resident)

Sarasota: 586 (569 local, 17 non-resident)

Pasco: 349 (339 local, 10 non-resident)

Hernando: 109 (105 local, 4 non-resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

May 24: 740/4

May 23: 676/43

May 22: 776/46

May 21: 1,204/48

May 20: 527/44

May 19: 502/55

May 18: 854/24

May 17: 777/9

May 16: 673/48

May 15: 928/42

May 14: 808/48

May 13: 479/48

May 12: 941/44

May 11: 386/14

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give