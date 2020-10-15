Florida Approaching 750,000 Coronavirus Cases, 16,000 Deaths - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Approaching 750,000 Coronavirus Cases, 16,000 Deaths

Thursday’s report from the Florida Department of Health shows 144 people died due to complications from COVID-19 since Wednesday’s report, bringing the statewide death toll to 15,932.

The greater Tampa Bay area reported 44 deaths, including 14 in Hillsborough County and 10 in Sarasota County.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Wednesday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

The daily report also shows 3,356 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday, bringing the total statewide infections to 744,988.

Thursday’s report shows 563 new positive tests in the greater Tampa Bay region. It’s the third straight day the number of new cases in the region has been over 500.

The state received 69,935 tests Wednesday, and 5.20% of them were positive.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Thursday, October 15:

Hillsborough: 44,811

Pinellas: 23,623

Polk: 21,456

Manatee: 12,304

Pasco: 10,054

Sarasota: 8,841

Hernando: 3,359

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Oct. 15: 3,356/144

Oct. 14: 2,883/66

Oct. 13: 2,725/123

Oct. 12: 1,533/47

Oct. 11: 5,570/180

Oct. 10: No report issued from DOH *

Oct. 9: 2,908/118

Oct. 8: 3,306/170

Oct. 7: 2,582/139

Oct. 6: 2,251/59

Oct. 5: 1,415/41

Oct. 4: 1,868/43

Oct. 3: 2,787/74

Oct. 2: 2,660/111

* – On Oct. 10, a data dump of previously reported lab results prevented the reporting system from normal processing of lab results.