Florida Cases Pass 31,000; Bay Area Posts No Deaths For Second Straight Day - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Cases Pass 31,000; Bay Area Posts No Deaths For Second Straight Day

The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida passed 31,000 Sunday, an increase of almost 700 since Saturday. Florida Department of Health

The number of COVID-19 infections in Florida passed 31,000 Sunday. However, the number of deaths in the Tampa Bay area remained unchanged for the second straight day.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, 31,528 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state; an increase of 689 since Saturday morning.

The Florida Department of Health switched to reporting figures once a day over the weekend.

A total of 1,074 people have now died from the coronavirus statewide; an increase of 19 deaths since Saturday morning. No deaths were reported in the Tampa Bay area Sunday, the second straight day that has happened.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Sunday, April 26:

Hillsborough: 1,048 (1,001 local, 47 non-resident)

Pinellas: 687 (646 local, 41 non-resident)

Manatee: 508 (506 local, 2 non-resident)

Polk: 410 (404 local, 6 non-resident)

Sarasota: 321 (305 local, 16 non-Sarasota resident)

Pasco: 232 (225 local, 7 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando: 88 (82 local, 6 non-Hernando resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for last two weeks

April 26: 689 / 19

April 25: 306 / 9

April 24: 885 / 60

April 23: 1072 / 60

April 22: 707 / 60

April 21: 811 / 44

April 20: 744 / 49

April 19: 822 / 26

April 18: 739 / 22

April 17: 1413 / 58

April 16: 821 / 54

April 15: 891 / 43

April 14: 609 / 72

April 13: 1124 / 38

