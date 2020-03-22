 Florida Coronavirus Cases Continue To Climb - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Florida Coronavirus Cases Continue To Climb

Mary Shedden
March 22, 2020 11:47 AM

The Florida Department of Health Sunday morning announced one new death and 67 new cases of people testing positive for coronavirus.

Florida now has 830 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths from the virus. Sixty-two of those cases were found in non-Florida residents.

The latest person who died tested positive in Palm Beach County.

As of Sunday morning, a total of 9,783 people have been tested in Florida, with 7,990 testing negative. Test results are still pending for 963 people, the state reported.

The state is also monitoring 1,099 people for symptoms of the disease.

The latest figures include six additional cases in counties across the Tampa Bay area.

Tampa Bay area positive tests:

Hillsborough – 50

Pinellas – 30

Manatee -13

Polk – 11

Sarasota -15

Pasco – 8

Hernando – 5

Cruise Past the Hassles of Selling - Donate Your Vehicle Today

Helios Education Foundation
Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

Latest on Coronavirus: 67 New Cases Reported; Four UT Students Have Coronavirus


Read more

Four University Of Tampa Students Test Postive For COVID-19


Read more

Tampa Mayor To Request Countywide Shelter-In-Place Order


Read more