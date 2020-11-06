Florida Coronavirus Cases, Hospitalizations Trend Upward As Deaths Decrease - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Coronavirus Cases, Hospitalizations Trend Upward As Deaths Decrease

Florida Department of Health

According to Friday’s report from the Florida Department of Health, 5,245 people tested positive for COVID-19 since Thursday. That brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Florida to 832,635.

It was the sixth straight day that the daily number of new cases has been over 4,000, and the second day in a row it’s been over 5,000.

The state reported the results of 89,359 tests on Thursday and the rate of those who tested positive for the first time was 6.36%. It’s the fifth straight day the positivity rate has been over 5%.

State health officials recorded the deaths of 54 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Thursday, bringing the statewide death toll to 17,224.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, there were seven deaths reported.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Thursday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

Week-over-week, the state’s cases continue to trend upward with 32,409 more infections reported for the week ending Friday, compared to last week’s total of 28,436 and 23,343 the week prior.

State figures also show hospitalizations from COVID-19, which usually increase a few weeks after cases spike, are still inching up. However, the number of reported deaths continues to drop.

The state reported 297 deaths for the week ending Friday, compared to 383 last week and 514 the previous week.

Hospitalizations for complications due to COVID-19 had been hovering around 2,000 a day statewide since mid-September but averaged about 2,440 a day for the week ending Friday.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive case and death totals as of Friday, November 6:

Hillsborough: 50,127/830

Pinellas: 27,192/831

Polk: 23,879/637

Manatee: 13,944/330

Pasco: 11,558/245

Sarasota: 10,247/350

Hernando: 3,946/177

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the past two weeks:

Nov. 6: 5,245/54

Nov. 5: 6,257/39

Nov. 4: 4,423/32

Nov. 3: 4,637/56

Nov. 2: 4,651/46

Nov. 1: 4,865/29

Oct. 31: 2,331/41

Oct. 30: 5,592/73

Oct. 29: 4,198/79

Oct. 28: 4,115/66

Oct. 27: 4,298/57

Oct. 26: 3,377/20

Oct. 25: 2,385/12

Oct. 24: 4,471/76