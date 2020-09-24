Florida Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 14,000 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 14,000

Florida Department of Health

Twenty-four of the deaths were in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Wednesday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

Also since Wednesday’s report, 2,541 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 693,040.

Thursday’s report shows 494 new positive tests in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Of 63,874 tests returned to the state Wednesday, 4.45% of those tested for the first time were positive. The state’s positivity rate was above five percent the previous two days, which had followed ten days under five percent.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Thursday, September 24:

Hillsborough: 41,351

Pinellas: 21,765

Polk: 19,551

Manatee: 11,352

Pasco: 9,040

Sarasota: 8,009

Hernando: 3,084

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Sept. 24: 2,541/179

Sept. 23: 2,590/203

Sept. 22: 2,470/99

Sept. 21: 1,685/21

Sept. 20: 2,521/9

Sept. 19: 3,573/63

Sept. 18: 3,204/140

Sept. 17: 3,255/147

Sept. 16: 2,355/154

Sept. 15: 3,116/146

Sept. 14: 1,736/36

Sept. 13: 2,423/8

Sept. 12: 3,190/98

Sept. 11: 3,650/176