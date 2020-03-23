Florida Coronavirus Deaths See Largest Daily Increase - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Coronavirus Deaths See Largest Daily Increase

The latest update from the Florida Department of Health shows the number of people in the state who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 1,227.

The 6 p.m. update found that 18 people have died from coronavirus – four more than this morning. That’s the greatest daily increase since the viral outbreak began in Florida.

The total number of positive tests is 56 more than the 11 a.m. update and 220 since Sunday evening, according to health officials.

The increase is due, in part, to a larger number of people being tested.

Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a new testing site at The Villages in central Florida Monday morning. The initiative is part of a University of Florida study and will test up to 1,600 people. People do not need to be symptomatic in order to get tested.

Department of Health numbers show the state is waiting on the results of 1,101 tests out of 13,965 administered.

Dade County leads the state with 278 people afflicted with COVID-19.

Tampa Bay area positive tests:

Hillsborough 75 (70 local, 5 non-Hillsborough residents)

Pinellas 41 (37 local, 4 non-Pinellas resident)

Manatee 13 (13 local) – no increase

Polk 13 (13 local)

Sarasota 21 (16 local, 5 non-Sarasota residents)

Pasco 14 (13 local, 1 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando 5 (5 local)