Florida Coronavirus Infections Surpass 790,000 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Coronavirus Infections Surpass 790,000

An additional 4,115 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Tuesday. It’s the third time this week the daily number of new cases has been over 4,000. Statewide coronavirus infections now stand at 790,426.

According to Wednesday’s report from the Florida Department of Health, 634 people tested positive in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The state received 80,753 tests Tuesday and 5.44% were positive. It’s the third straight day the positivity rate on first-time tests has been over 5%.

State health officials report 66 people died due to complications from COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 16,775.

In the greater Tampa Bay area there were 22 deaths reported, and 20 of the people who died were in Hillsborough County.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Tuesday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive case and death totals as of Wednesday, October 28:

Hillsborough: 47,596 / 782

Pinellas: 25,534 / 818

Polk: 22,852 / 615

Manatee: 13,174 / 330

Pasco: 10,781 /238

Sarasota: 9,567 /338

Hernando: 3,678 /170



Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Oct. 28: 4,115/66

Oct. 27: 4,298/56

Oct. 26: 3,377/20

Oct. 25: 2,385/12

Oct. 24: 4,471/76

Oct. 23: 3,689/74

Oct. 22: 5,557/57

Oct. 21: 2,145/105

Oct. 20: 3,662/86

Oct. 19: 1,707/54

Oct. 18: 2,539/50

Oct. 17: 4,044/88

Oct. 16: 3,449/98

Oct. 15: 3,356/144