Florida Coronavirus Test Positivity Rate Rises Above 6 Percent; State Adds 3,662 Cases - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Coronavirus Test Positivity Rate Rises Above 6 Percent; State Adds 3,662 Cases

Florida Department of Health coronavirus dashboard FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

State figures show 3,662 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday, bringing the statewide total infections to 760,389.

There were 766 new positive tests in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The state received 63,420 tests Monday — almost 24,000 more than the previous day — and 6.17% of those being tested for the first time were positive. It’s the first time the positivity rate for first-time tests in Florida has been more than 6% since early September.

Tuesday’s report from the Florida Department of Health also recorded the deaths of 86 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Monday’s report, bringing the statewide death toll to 16,308. The greater Tampa Bay area reported 16 deaths.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Monday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive case and death totals as of Monday, October 19:

Hillsborough: 45,798 / 754

Pinellas: 24,327 /803

Polk: 21,981 /592

Manatee: 12,648 /320

Pasco: 10,294 /227

Sarasota: 9,115 /314

Hernando: 3,484 /158

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Oct. 20: 3,662/86

Oct. 19: 1,707/54

Oct. 18: 2,539/50

Oct. 17: 4,044/88

Oct. 16: 3,449/98

Oct. 15: 3,356/144

Oct. 14: 2,883/66

Oct. 13: 2,725/123

Oct. 12: 1,533/47

Oct. 11: 5,570/180

Oct. 10: No report issued from DOH *

Oct. 9: 2,908/118

Oct. 8: 3,306/170

Oct. 7: 2,582/139

* – On Oct. 10, a data dump of previously reported lab results prevented the reporting system from normal processing of lab results.