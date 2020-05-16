Florida COVID-19 Case Total Nears 45,000 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida COVID-19 Case Total Nears 45,000

Florida health officials confirmed Saturday that 44,811 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state; an increase of 673 people since Thursday.

Forty-eight new cases are in the Tampa Bay area.

Statewide, 1,964 people have died due to complications from the coronavirus; an increase of 47 since Friday.

The Department of Health confirmed eight deaths in the Tampa Bay region, including four in Hillsborough County, two in Manatee County, and one death in each Polk and Pinellas Counties.

Details about the people who died locally was not available Saturday afternoon.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16:

Hillsborough: 1,585 (1,531 local, 54 non-resident)

Pinellas: 1,008 (964 local, 44 non-resident)

Manatee: 834 (830 local, 4 non-resident)

Polk: 722 (712 local, 10 non-resident)

Sarasota: 498 (482 local, 16 non-Sarasota resident)

Pasco: 314 (304 local, 10 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando: 108 (102 local, 6 non-Hernando resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

May 16: 673 / 48

May 15: 928 / 42

May 14: 808 / 48

May 13: 479 / 48

May 12: 941 / 44

May 11: 386 / 14

May 10: 595 / 6

May 9: 802 / 46

May 8: 371 / 69

May 7: 826 / 61

May 6: 563 / 68

May 5: 542 / 72

May 4: 819 / 20

May 3: 615 / 15

May 2: 735 / 50

