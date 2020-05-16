Florida COVID-19 Case Total Nears 45,000 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Storm Organizing Off Atlantic Coast Of Florida
Florida health officials confirmed Saturday that 44,811 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state; an increase of 673 people since Thursday.
Forty-eight new cases are in the Tampa Bay area.
Statewide, 1,964 people have died due to complications from the coronavirus; an increase of 47 since Friday.
The Department of Health confirmed eight deaths in the Tampa Bay region, including four in Hillsborough County, two in Manatee County, and one death in each Polk and Pinellas Counties.
Details about the people who died locally was not available Saturday afternoon.
Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16:
Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:
