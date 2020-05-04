Florida COVID-19 Cases Approach 37,000 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida COVID-19 Cases Approach 37,000

Cases of COVID-19 in Florida approached 37,000 Monday, with 36,897 positive tests recorded. Florida Department of Health

Florida has reported nearly 37,000 cases of COVID-19.

Data from the Florida Department of Health shows 36,897 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 819 since Sunday morning.

There were 81 new cases reported in the Tampa Bay area Monday morning. Eighty-one new cases were also reported Sunday morning.

A total of 1,399 people have died statewide from the coronavirus; an increase of 20 since yesterday.

Two of the deaths recorded Monday occurred in Hillsborough County. Pinellas reported one death.

Health officials on Monday provided some details about the recent deaths of three other people in the Tampa Bay area. Two Hillsborough County women who had each been in contact with another person known to have COVID-19 died. One was 73, the other 68.

In Pinellas county, the death of a 98-year old man was verified. He had no recent history of travel, and there was no indication of whether he had been in contact with someone who had the coronavirus.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Monday, May 4:

Hillsborough: 1,300 (1,250 local, 50 non-resident)

Pinellas: 784 (743 local, 41 non-resident)

Manatee: 636 (632 local, 4 non-resident)

Polk: 536 (529 local, 7 non-resident)

Sarasota: 385 (368 local, 17 non-Sarasota resident)

Pasco: 282 (273 local, 9 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando: 96 (90 local, 6 non-Hernando resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for last two weeks

May 4: 819/20

May 3: 615/15

May 2: 735 / 50

May 1: 1,038 / 46

April 30: 497 / 50

April 29: 347 / 47

April 28: 708 / 83

April 27: 610 / 14

April 26: 689 / 19

April 25: 306 / 43

April 24: 885 / 60

April 23: 1072 / 60

April 22: 707 / 60

April 21: 811 / 44

April 20: 744 / 49

