Florida COVID-19 Cases Approach 37,000 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida has reported nearly 37,000 cases of COVID-19.
Data from the Florida Department of Health shows 36,897 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 819 since Sunday morning.
There were 81 new cases reported in the Tampa Bay area Monday morning. Eighty-one new cases were also reported Sunday morning.
A total of 1,399 people have died statewide from the coronavirus; an increase of 20 since yesterday.
Two of the deaths recorded Monday occurred in Hillsborough County. Pinellas reported one death.
Health officials on Monday provided some details about the recent deaths of three other people in the Tampa Bay area. Two Hillsborough County women who had each been in contact with another person known to have COVID-19 died. One was 73, the other 68.
In Pinellas county, the death of a 98-year old man was verified. He had no recent history of travel, and there was no indication of whether he had been in contact with someone who had the coronavirus.
Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Monday, May 4:
Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for last two weeks
