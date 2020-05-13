Florida COVID-19 Cases Exceed 42,000; Deaths Pass 1,800 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

It's Time For Pro Sports To Restart In Florida, DeSantis Says
Florida health officials report 42,402 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state; an increase of 479 since Tuesday.
Sixty-seven of those cases were found in people from the Tampa Bay area.
Statewide, 1,827 people have died due to complications from the coronavirus; an increase of 48 since Tuesday.
The Department of Health confirmed 6 deaths in the Tampa Bay region Wednesday:
Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 13:
Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:
