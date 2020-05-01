Florida COVID-19 Cases Increase By Over 1,000 Again - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida COVID-19 Cases Increase By Over 1,000 Again

The number of people in Florida who tested positive for COVID-19 increased by 1,038 Friday. The last daily increase over 1,000 was on April 23, when 1,072 cases were recorded. Florida Department of Health

The Florida Department of Health reports 34,728 people have now tested positive for COVID-19; an increase of 1,038 cases since Thursday morning.

It’s the first time in about two weeks the daily increase has been over 1,000.

The last time a one-day increase was larger was April 23, when 1,072 new cases were recorded.

In the Tampa Bay area, Hillsborough County had the largest increase in new cases, with 39. It was the highest daily increase in Hillsborough since April 17, when 46 new positive tests were reported.

As of Friday, 1,314 people have died in Florida; a daily increase of 46. Among the deaths recorded Friday are eight Tampa Bay area residents.

Friday’s report provided some information on the recent deaths of five Tampa Bay area residents:

A 100-year-old Hillsborough County woman

A 75-year-old woman in Pinellas County

A 72-year-old Pasco County woman

An 84-year-old man in Polk County

A 78-year old man in Sarasota County

All of the deceased had been in contact with another person known to have COVID-19.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Friday, May 1:

Hillsborough: 1,163 (1,114 local, 49 non-resident)

Pinellas: 748 (707 local, 41 non-resident)

Manatee: 591 (587 local, 4 non-resident)

Polk: 500 (493 local, 7 non-resident)

Sarasota: 365 (348 local, 17 non-Sarasota resident)

Pasco: 252 (245 local, 7 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando: 92 (86 local, 6 non-Hernando resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for last two weeks

May 1: 1,038 / 46

April 30: 497 / 50

April 29: 347 / 47

April 28: 708 / 83

April 27: 610 / 14

April 26: 689 / 19

April 25: 306 / 43

April 24: 885 / 60

April 23: 1072 / 60

April 22: 707 / 60

April 21: 811 / 44

April 20: 744 / 49

April 19: 822 / 26

April 18: 739 / 22

