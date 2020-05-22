Florida COVID-19 Cases Increase To Over 49,000 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida COVID-19 Cases Increase To Over 49,000

Friday's report from the Deaprtment of Health showed 49,451 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida. Almost 2,200 people have diedin the state due to complications from COVID-19. Florida Department of Health

The Florida Department of Health reported Friday that 49,451 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 776 cases since Thursday. There were 81 new infections reported in the Tampa Bay region.

The health department also reported 46 new deaths due to complications from COVID-19 since Thursday, bringinig the state’s total to 2,190.

The daily report from the health department includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.

The Department of Health provided some information on the 14 deaths reported in the Tampa Bay region:

In Hillsborough County – A 51-year-old woman, a 79-year-old woman, a 91-year-old woman, two 96-year-old women, and an 84-year-old man

In Manatee County – A 96-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man

In Polk County – An 86-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman

In Sarasota County – An 86-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man and an 83-year-old man

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Friday, May 22:

Hillsborough: 1,790 (1,731 local, 59 non-resident)

Pinellas: 1,116 (1,072 local, 44 non-resident)

Manatee: 946 (940 local, 6 non-resident)

Polk: 840 (830 local, 10 non-resident)

Sarasota: 565 (549 local, 16 non-resident)

Pasco: 338 (328 local, 10 non-resident)

Hernando: 110 (106 local, 4 non-resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

May 22: 776/46

May 21: 1,204/48

May 20: 527/44

May 19: 502/55

May 18: 854/24

May 17: 777/9

May 16: 673/48

May 15: 928/42

May 14: 808/48

May 13: 479/48

May 12: 941/44

May 11: 386/14

May 10: 595/6

May 9: 802/46

