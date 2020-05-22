Florida COVID-19 Cases Increase To Over 49,000 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Pinellas Sheriff: Beachgoers Can't 'Cram In' On Memorial Day Weekend
The Florida Department of Health reported Friday that 49,451 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 776 cases since Thursday. There were 81 new infections reported in the Tampa Bay region.
The health department also reported 46 new deaths due to complications from COVID-19 since Thursday, bringinig the state’s total to 2,190.
The daily report from the health department includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.
The Department of Health provided some information on the 14 deaths reported in the Tampa Bay region:
Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Friday, May 22:
Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:
