 Florida COVID-19 Cases Near 20,000 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Florida COVID-19 Cases Near 20,000

Mark Schreiner
April 12, 2020 08:02 PM

Florida coronavirus cases are approaching 20,000, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The 6 p.m. Sunday update shows 19,885 people have tested positive in the state, an increase of 909 from Saturday night. It’s the first day where fewer than 1,000 people have tested positive since Wednesday.

In addition, 461 people have died, an increase of 15 since Saturday night. Among the deaths reported Sunday were an 82-year-old-woman in Pasco County and a 74-year-old man in Pinellas.

Another death was reported Sunday evening in Hillsborough County. Further details were not released.

Hillsborough has now reported the deaths of 16 people, Pinellas 13 and Pasco three.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 6 p.m. Sunday, April 12:  

  • Hillsborough: 759 (739 local, 20 non-resident)
  • Pinellas: 455 (418 local, 37 non-resident)
  • Polk 254 (253 local, 1 non-resident)
  • Sarasota 226 (211 local, 15 non-residents)
  • Manatee 236 (235 local, 1 non-resident)
  • Pasco 160 (153 local, 7 non-resident)
  • Hernando 71 (67 local, 4 non-resident)

     

