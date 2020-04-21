Florida COVID-19 Cases Near 28,000 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida COVID-19 Cases Near 28,000

Cases of COVID-19 in Florida neared 28,000 Tuesday. Pinellas County reported the greatest number of new cases in the Tampa Bay area, with 25. It was the fourth day in a row that Hernando County reported no new cases. Florida Department of Health

The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida is approaching 28,000.

The 6 p.m. update from the Department of Health shows 27,869 cases of COVID-19 in the state; an increase of 811 since Monday evening.

Pinellas County reported the largest daily increase of cases, with 25. It was the fourth day in a row that Hernando County reported no new positive tests.

There have been 867 coronavirus deaths in Florida; a daily increase of 44.

In the Tampa Bay area, seven deaths were recorded Tuesday.

Pinellas County reported two deaths, including that of a 96-year-old woman with no travel history or contact with another person known to have COVID-19. There was no information on the other death.

In Manatee Country, the death of a 61-year-old woman was noted. She had not traveled recently or been in contact with another infected person.

Sarasota County reported two new deaths, and Hillsborough and Polk counties each reported one death. There was no further information provided for any of these people.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020:

Hillsborough: 979 (937 local, 42 non-resident)

Pinellas: 632 (591 local, 41 non-resident)

Manatee: 443 (441 local, 2 non-resident)

Polk: 356 (350 local, 6 non-resident)

Sarasota: 297 (282 local, 15 non-Sarasota resident)

Pasco:213 (206 local, 7 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando: 84 (80 local, 4 non-Hernando resident)

