Florida COVID-19 Cases Near 380,000; Daily Death Toll Again Surpasses 130 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida COVID-19 Cases Near 380,000; Daily Death Toll Again Surpasses 130

Wednesday's report from the Florida Department of Health shows the coronavirus case count is near 380,000 - as the death toll exceeded 130 for the second straight day. Florida Department of Health

The toll of COVID-19-related deaths in Florida surpassed 130 for the second-straight day Wednesday.

The Florida Department of Health reported 139 people have died in the state in the 24-hour period since Tuesday, bringing the statewide total deaths to 5,345. It was the second-highest number of deaths in Florida since the pandemic began; and five more than Tuesday’s toll. On July 16, 156 deaths were recorded.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, health officials on Wednesday reported 42 deaths, including 14 in Polk County; a record high for the county.

Wednesday’s report also shows 379,619 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state – an increase of 9,785 positive tests since Tuesday.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the state reported 1,329 more people tested positive in the 24-hour period since Tuesday’s report.

Of the 102,190 test results that came back Tuesday, 10.55% of those tested for the first time were positive.

There have been 9,530 people hospitalized for COVID-19 related causes in the state at some point during their illness; 81 more than Tuesday’s report.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Wednesday, July 22:

Hillsborough: 24,891

Pinellas: 14,191

Polk: 10,309

Manatee: 7,078

Pasco: 5,260

Sarasota: 4,567

Hernando: 1,273

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

July 22: 9,785 /139

July 21: 9,444 /134

July 20: 10,343 /90

July 19: 12,478 /87

July 18: 10,328 /90

July 17: 11,466 /128

July 16: 13,965 /156

July 15: 10,181 /112

July 14: 9,194 /132

July 13: 12,624 / 35

July 12: 15,700 / 45

July 11: 10,360 / 95

July 10: 11,433/ 93

July 9: 8,935 / 120