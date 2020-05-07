Florida COVID-19 Cases Near 39,000; Tampa Bay Area Adds 108 Cases - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Is A Pinellas Beach Closed Or At Capacity? A Website Will Let You Know
Read more
State health officials report 38,828 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, an increase of 826 cases since Wednesday morning.
The Tampa Bay area saw an increase of 108 cases.
Hillsborough County had the largest number of new infections in the region with 33; Polk County reported 30.
The Florida death toll from COVID-19 is 1,600 people; a daily increase of 61.
In the Tampa Bay vicinity, there were 16 deaths reported.
The Florida Department of Health provided more information about those people:
Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 3 p.m. Thursday, May 7:
Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give