Florida COVID-19 Cases Near 42,000; Tampa Bay Area Adds 97 Cases - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

The Florida Department of Health reports 41,923 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 941 people since Monday.
Ninety-seven of the new cases are in the Tampa Bay area. Pinellas County added 33 cases, and in Hillsborough County, there were 25.
Statewide, 1,779 people have died from COVID-19; an increase of 44 since Monday.
Six of the deaths were in the Tampa Bay region:
Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 12:
Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:
