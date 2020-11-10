Florida COVID-19 Cases Near 850,000; Positivity Rate Over 8 Percent - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida COVID-19 Cases Near 850,000; Positivity Rate Over 8 Percent

According to Monday’s report from the Florida Department of Health, 3,924 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Sunday. That includes 767 people in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Since the pandemic began, 847,821 people have tested positive.

According to state figures, hospitalizations with the primary diagnosis of COVID have been steadily increasing, taking a sharp jump over the weekend.

Monday was the third straight day that statewide hospitalizations due to the virus increased by at least 100. Last week, daily hospitalization increases were largely in the double digits.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, 2,889 people were hospitalized statewide because of the coronavirus.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, Hillsborough County has the most people in the hospital fighting the infection, with 219 — an increase of 27 since Sunday.

The state got back the results for 52,427 tests Sunday and of those tested for the first time, 8.07% were positive.

It’s the eighth straight day the positivity rate has been over five percent.

State health officials recorded the deaths of 58 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing the statewide death toll to 17,391.

In the greater Tampa Bay area, 10 people died due to the virus.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Sunday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive case and death totals as of Monday, November 9:

Hillsborough: 51,055 /847

Pinellas: 27,849 /831

Polk: 24,227 /638

Manatee: 14,186 /337

Pasco: 11,863 /250

Sarasota: 10,478 /351

Hernando: 4,056 /180

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the past two weeks:

Nov. 9: 3,924/58

Nov. 8: 6,820/22

Nov. 7: 4,452/87

Nov. 6: 5,245/54

Nov. 5: 6,257/39

Nov. 4: 4,423/32

Nov. 3: 4,637/56

Nov. 2: 4,651/46

Nov. 1: 4,865/29

Oct. 31: 2,331/41

Oct. 30: 5,592/73

Oct. 29: 4,198/79

Oct. 28: 4,115/66

Oct. 27: 4,298/57