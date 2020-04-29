Florida COVID-19 Cases Now More Than 33,000 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida COVID-19 Cases Now More Than 33,000

Cases of COVID-19 in Florida have now passed 33,000.

The Department of Health confirms 33,193 people have tested positive for COVID-19; an increase of 347 cases since Tuesday morning.

According to the Wednesday report from the department, 1,218 people have died in Florida from the coronavirus; a daily increase of 47.

Twelve of Wednesday’s deaths were in the Tampa Bay area.

Health officials provided information for three recent deaths in its daily report:

An 89-year-old Hillsborough County woman who had contact with another person known to have COVID-19;

An 88-year-old Polk County man whose travel history or contact with another infected person is unknown;

An 83-year-old Polk County woman who had contact with another person known to have COVID-19.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 29:

Hillsborough: 1,105 (1,056 local, 49 non-resident)

Pinellas: 718 (677 local, 41 non-resident)

Manatee: 567 (564 local, 3 non-resident)

Polk: 468 (462 local, 6 non-resident)

Sarasota: 338 (322 local, 16 non-Sarasota resident)

Pasco: 241 (234 local, 7 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando: 89 (83 local, 6 non-Hernando resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for last two weeks

April 29: 347/47

April 28: 708/83

April 27: 610/14

April 26: 689 / 19

April 25: 306 / 43

April 24: 885 / 60

April 23: 1072 / 60

April 22: 707 / 60

April 21: 811 / 44

April 20: 744 / 49

April 19: 822 / 26

April 18: 739 / 22

April 17: 1413 / 58

April 16: 821 / 54

