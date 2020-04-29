Florida COVID-19 Cases Now More Than 33,000 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

State Officials Block Florida Medical Examiners From Releasing Data On Coronavirus Deaths
Read more
Cases of COVID-19 in Florida have now passed 33,000.
The Department of Health confirms 33,193 people have tested positive for COVID-19; an increase of 347 cases since Tuesday morning.
According to the Wednesday report from the department, 1,218 people have died in Florida from the coronavirus; a daily increase of 47.
Twelve of Wednesday’s deaths were in the Tampa Bay area.
Health officials provided information for three recent deaths in its daily report:
Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 29:
Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for last two weeks
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give