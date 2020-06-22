Florida COVID-19 Cases Pass 100,000; Hillsborough, Polk Reach New Daily Highs - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida COVID-19 Cases Pass 100,000; Hillsborough, Polk Reach New Daily Highs

According to the Department of Health, the number of people who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida has passed 100,000.

The state’s Monday report listed 100,217 cases; and increase 0f 2,926 positive tests since Sunday.

In the Tampa Bay area, there were 958 new positive tests in the past 24 hours. Hillsborough and Polk Counties recorded their highest daily increase in cases to date: with 393 and 183 new positive tests, respectively.

The state reported results from 37,169 tests Sunday, with 8.98% coming back positive.

The Florida Department of Health daily report includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.

The state reported 13 deaths statewide Monday. Three were in the Tampa Bay area.

Tampa Bay area county deaths recorded Monday, June 22:

Hillsborough: A 73-year-old woman.

Pinellas: Two women; ages 86 and 91.

Tampa Bay area positive tests reported Monday, June 22:

Hillsborough: 5,973

Pinellas: 3,854

Polk: 2,225

Manatee: 1,977

Sarasota: 992

Pasco: 872

Hernando: 200

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

June 22: 2,926 / 12

June 21: 3,494 / 17

June 20: 4,049 / 40

June 19: 3,822 / 43

June 18: 3,2017 / 43

June 17: 2,610 / 25

June 16: 2,783 / 55

June 15: 1,758 / 7

June 14: 2,016 / 6

June 13: 2,581 / 48

June 12: 1,902 / 29

June 11: 1,698 / 47

June 10: 1,371 / 36

June 9: 1,096 / 53

June 6: 1,270 / 28

