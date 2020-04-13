Florida COVID-19 Cases Pass 21,000, Deaths Approach 500 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida COVID-19 Cases Pass 21,000, Deaths Approach 500

Early Monday, Florida cases of COVID-19 passed the 20,000 mark. By 6 p.m., the number had increased to over 21,000. Florida Department of Health

The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida passed 21,000 Monday.

Earlier in the day, health officials reported the number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus passed the 20,000 mark. By 6 p.m., the number had increased to over 21,000.

The 6 p.m. Monday update showed 21,019 people in Florida have tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 1,124 since Sunday evening.

Hillsborough County logged the biggest daily increase in cases, with 54. Hernando County reported no new infections.

499 Floridians have died from the coronavirus, an increase of 38 since Sunday evening.

Among the Tampa Bay area deaths were two each in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

Further details were not released, but state officials did provide information on a Hillsborough County death reported Sunday night. It was a 66 year-old man who had no history of travel or contact with another person known to have COVID-19.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 6 p.m. Monday, April 13 :

Hillsborough: 813 (776 local, 37 non-residents)

Pinellas: 479 (442 local, 37 non-residents)

Polk: 270 (264 local, 6 non-residents)

Sarasota: 230 (215 local, 15 non-residents)

Manatee: 252 (251 local, 1 non-resident)

Pasco: 169 (162 local, 7 non-resident)

Hernando: 71 (67 local, 4 non-resident)

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give.