 Florida COVID-19 Cases Pass 22,500 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Florida COVID-19 Cases Pass 22,500

Lisa Peakes
April 15, 2020 07:28 PM

State health officials say 22,519 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida – an increase of 891 cases since Tuesday evening.

614 people have died due to the coronavirus – 43 more than Tuesday evening’s total.

One death was reported in Sarasota County. No further information ws provided.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 15 :  

  • Hillsborough: 870 (830 local, 40 non-resident)
  • Pinellas: 513 (473 local, 40 non-resident)
  • Polk: 287 (281 local, 6 non-resident)
  • Manatee: 277 (275 local, 2 non-resident)
  • Sarasota: 253 (238 local, 15 non-Sarasota residents)
  • Pasco:186 (179 local, 7 non-Pasco resident)
  • Hernando: 73 (69 local, 4 non-Hernando resident)

