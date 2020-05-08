Florida COVID-19 Cases Pass 39,000; Only 34 New Cases From Tampa Bay Region - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida COVID-19 Cases Pass 39,000; Only 34 New Cases From Tampa Bay Region

State health officials on Friday reported 39,199 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida. That’s 371 more cases than were reported Thursday morning.

New cases in Tampa Bay area counties were all in the single digits. That has not happened since April 23. The region saw an increase of 34 cases Friday. Thursday’s increase was 108.

The statewide death toll from COVID-19 is 1,669 people; a daily increase of 69. There were 13 deaths reported in the Tampa Bay area.

On Friday, the Department of Health released more details about 12 Tampa Bay area people after their deaths from COVID-19 were verified:

A 78-year-old Hillsborough County woman who had been in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

A 77-year-old man in Manatee County with no recent travel history or contact with another infected person.

A 70-year-old Manatee County man with no history of recent travel or contact with anyone known to have COVID-19.

A 91-year-old Manatee County man whose travel history or contact with another infected person are not known.

An 83-year-old woman in Manatee County whose travel history or contact with someone else with COVID-19 are unknown.

A 91-year-old Pinellas County man who had been in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

A 99-year-old man in Pinellas County who had been in contact with another person with COVID-19.

A 78-year-old Pinellas County woman with no known history of recent travel or contact with another infected person.

An 81-year-old woman in Polk County whose contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus is not known, and who did not travel recently.

A 57-year-old man in Sarasota County with no recent travel history. It’s not known whether he was in contact with another person who’d been infected.

An 86-year-old Sarasota County man who had contact with another infected person.

A 93-year old woman in Sarasota County who had not traveled recently. It’s not known whether she was in contact with anyone else with the virus.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 12 p.m. Friday, May 8:

Hillsborough: 1,371 (1,319 local, 52 non-resident)

Pinellas: 828 (785 local, 43 non-resident)

Manatee: 742 (738 local, 4 non-resident)

Polk: 601 (593 local, 8 non-resident)

Sarasota: 416 (400 local, 16 non-Sarasota resident)

Pasco: 291 (283 local, 8 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando: 98 (92 local, 6 non-Hernando resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

May 8: 371 / 69

May 7: 826 / 61

May 6: 563 / 68

May 5: 542 / 72

May 4: 819 / 20

May 3: 615 / 15

May 2: 735 / 50

May 1: 1,038 / 46

April 30: 497 / 50

April 29: 347 / 47

April 28: 708 / 83

April 27: 610 / 14

April 26: 689 / 19

April 25: 306 / 43

