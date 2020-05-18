Florida COVID-19 Cases Pass 46,000 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Plan To Reopen Pinellas Includes Movie Theaters, Vacation Rentals
Health officials report 46,442 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida; an increase of 854 since Sunday.
In the Tampa Bay area, there are 110 new infections.
Statewide, 1,997 people have died due to complications from COVID-19; an increase of 24 over Sunday.
The Department of Health listed four of the deceased in the Tampa Bay region:
Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 10 a.m. Monday, May 18:
Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:
