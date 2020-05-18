Florida COVID-19 Cases Pass 46,000 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida COVID-19 Cases Pass 46,000

The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida is 46,442. The death toll is 1,997. Florida Department of Health

Health officials report 46,442 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida; an increase of 854 since Sunday.

In the Tampa Bay area, there are 110 new infections.

Statewide, 1,997 people have died due to complications from COVID-19; an increase of 24 over Sunday.

The Department of Health listed four of the deceased in the Tampa Bay region:

In Hillsborough County – Two women; ages 66 and 86.

In Pinellas County – A 78-year-old man.

In Polk County – A 70-year-old woman.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 10 a.m. Monday, May 18:

Hillsborough: 1,653 (1,598 local, 55 non-resident)

Pinellas: 1,051 (1,007 local, 44 non-resident)

Manatee: 867 (863 local, 4 non-resident)

Polk: 746 (736 local, 10 non-resident)

Sarasota: 518 (502 local, 16 non-Sarasota resident)

Pasco: 319 (309 local, 10 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando: 110 (104 local, 6 non-Hernando resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

May 18: 854 / 24

May 17: 777 / 9

May 16: 673 / 48

May 15: 928 / 42

May 14: 808 / 48

May 13: 479 / 48

May 12: 941 / 44

May 11: 386 / 14

May 10: 595 / 6

May 9: 802 / 46

May 8: 371 / 69

May 7: 826 / 61

May 6: 563 / 68

May 5: 542 / 72

