Florida COVID-19 Cases Pass 500,000 Mark - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida COVID-19 Cases Pass 500,000 Mark

Florida health officials reported Wednesday the number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus has passed the half-million mark, with 502,739 cases. Florida is the second state, after California, to record at least 500,000 cases. Florida Department of Health

The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida has passed the half million mark.

With Wednesday’s report, 502,739 people have tested positive since the start of the pandemic. State health officials reported 5,409 positive tests since Tuesday.

Florida is the second state after California to record 500,000 cases.

In the greater Tampa Bay area, 991 new positive tests were reported Wednesday.

Information from the Florida Department of Health also includes 225 additional deaths recorded in the state since Tuesday, bringing the total dead from the coronavirus to 7,627. It’s the fifth time the daily death toll has been above 200.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, 33 people were reported dead in the 24 hours since Tuesday’s report.

The results for 57,272 tests came back Tuesday. For those tested for the first time, 10.89% were positive.

A number of testing sites run by the state remained closed in areas affected by Tropical Storm Isaias Monday and Tuesday, particularly in some south Florida counties hit hard by the coronavirus. Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties continued reporting as little as half the number of new cases Wednesday that they had been averaging in the two weeks prior to the weekend.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Wednesday, August 5:

Hillsborough: 31,197

Pinellas: 17,202

Polk: 13,419

Manatee: 8,938

Pasco: 6,708

Sarasota: 5,940

Hernando: 1,842

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

August 5: 5,409 / 225

August 4: 5,446 / 245

August 3: 4,752 / 73

August 2: 7,104 / 62

August 1: 9,642 / 179

July 31: 9,007 / 257

July 30: 9,956 /253

July 29: 9,446 /216

July 28: 9,230 /186

July 27: 8,892 /77

July 26: 9,344 /77

July 25: 12,199 /124

July 24: 12,444 /135

July 23: 10,249 /173Flor