Florida COVID-19 Cases Reach 66,000; Polk County Has Second-Highest Daily Increase In New Cases - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida COVID-19 Cases Reach 66,000; Polk County Has Second-Highest Daily Increase In New Cases

There have been 66,000 positive test returns for the coronavirus in Florida. Florida Department of Health

State health officials reported an increase of 1,096 positive coronavirus tests Tuesday, bringing the state’s total cases to 66,000.

In the Tampa Bay area, there were 167 positive tests recorded in a 24-hour period, including 37 in Polk County. It’s the second-highest daily increase in cases for Polk since the outbreak began, one less than the number recorded May 29th

The report includes information released by the Florida Department of Health on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 2,765, with 53 deaths recorded since Monday. Sixteen of the deaths are in the Tampa Bay region; including six in Manatee County.

Tampa Bay area county deaths recorded Tuesday, June 9:

Hillsborough: A 72-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman.

Pinellas: Two 77-year old men, and two women; ages 91 and 92.

Manatee: Four women; ages 73, 94, 96 and 100, and two men; ages 49 and 78.

Polk: Three women; ages 76, 78 and 103.

Sarasota: A 93-year-old woman.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Tuesday, June 9:

Hillsborough: 2,923

Pinellas: 1,679

Manatee: 1,229

Polk: 1,243

Sarasota: 694

Pasco: 442

Hernando: 127

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

June 9: 1,096 / 53

June 8: 966 / 12

June 7: 1,180 / 12

June 6: 1,270 / 28

June 5: 1,305 / 53

June 4: 1,419 / 41

June 3: 1,317 / 36

June 2: 617 / 70

June 1: 667 / 9

May 31: 739 / 4

May 30: 927 / 34

May 29: 1,212 / 49

May 28: 651 / 45

May 27: 379 / 60

