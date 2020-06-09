Florida COVID-19 Cases Reach 66,000; Polk County Has Second-Highest Daily Increase In New Cases - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida's Higher COVID-19 Cases Not A Second Wave – Yet
State health officials reported an increase of 1,096 positive coronavirus tests Tuesday, bringing the state’s total cases to 66,000.
In the Tampa Bay area, there were 167 positive tests recorded in a 24-hour period, including 37 in Polk County. It’s the second-highest daily increase in cases for Polk since the outbreak began, one less than the number recorded May 29th
The report includes information released by the Florida Department of Health on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 2,765, with 53 deaths recorded since Monday. Sixteen of the deaths are in the Tampa Bay region; including six in Manatee County.
Tampa Bay area county deaths recorded Tuesday, June 9:
Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Tuesday, June 9:
Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:
