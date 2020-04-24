Florida COVID-19 Cases Reach Two Grim Milestones - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida COVID-19 Cases Reach Two Grim Milestones

Friday, the number of people in Florida who tested positive for COVID-19 passed 30,000, and the number of deaths from the disease passed 1,000. It was the third day in a row that the daily death increase was at least 59 statewide. Florida Department of Health

The number of COVID-19 infections in Florida passed 30,000 on Friday, and the number of people who have died passed 1,000.

As of 6 p.m. Friday 30,533 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state; an increase of 885 since Thursday evening.

A total of 1,046 people have now died from the coronavirus statewide; an increase of 59 deaths since Thursday evening and the third day in a row the increase has been at least that much.

Friday, the Department of Health verified the deaths of six people in the Tampa Bay area.

It confirmed the deaths of three people in Manatee County, including a 91-year old man whose travel history and contact with another person known to have COVID-19 are unknown.

The death of a 66-year old woman in Manatee with no recent history of travel or contact with another infected person was verified, as was that of a 55-year-old woman with no travel history. It’s not known whether she was in contact with another person confirmed who tested positive for COVID-19.

In Pinellas County, the death of a 92-year-old woman with no travel history or contact with another known case of COVID-19 was registered.

A 96-year-old woman who had been in contact with another person known to have COVID-19 was confirmed in Polk County.

Pasco County reported the death of an 85-year-old man who had also been in contact with another infected person.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 6 p.m. Friday, April 24:

Hillsborough: 1,022 (978 local, 44 non-resident)

Pinellas: 673 (632 local, 41 non-resident)

Manatee: 491 (489 local, 2 non-resident)

Polk: 393 (387 local, 6 non-resident)

Sarasota: 314 (298 local, 16 non-Sarasota resident)

Pasco: 230 (223 local, 7 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando: 86 (80 local, 6 non-Hernando resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for last two weeks

April 24: 885 / 60

April 23: 1072 / 60

April 22: 707 / 60

April 21: 811 / 44

April 20: 744 / 49

April 19: 822 / 26

April 18: 739 / 22

April 17: 1413 / 58

April 16: 821 / 54

April 15: 891 / 43

April 14: 609 / 72

April 13: 1124 / 38

April 12: 909 / 15

April 11: 1018 / 27

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give