Florida COVID-19 Cases Surpass 300,000; Pinellas County Records 16 Deaths Since Tuesday State Report - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida COVID-19 Cases Surpass 300,000; Pinellas County Records 16 Deaths Since Tuesday State Report

Over 300,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state, according to Wednesday's report from the Florida Department of Health. Florida Department of Health

Wednesday’s report from the Florida Department of Health shows 301,810 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state – an increase of 10,181 positive tests since Tuesday.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the state reported 1,634 more people tested positive in the 24-hour period since Tuesday’s report.

The results of 80,389 tests were recorded Tuesday, and 16.58% came back positive.

19,334 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 related causes in the state at some point during their illness; 453 more than Tuesday’s report.

Health officials reported 112 deaths in the state in the 24-hour period since Tuesday’s report.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, health officials reported 25 deaths; 16 of them in Pinellas County. It was the second-highest number of deaths in a 24-hour period for the county. Pinellas reported 26 deaths Tuesday.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region county deaths recorded Wednesday, July 15:

Pinellas: Ten women; ages 51, 55, 62, 64, 76, 79, 86, 88, 96 and 97, and six men; ages 62, 67, 76, 80, 81 and 85.

Polk: Four women; ages 39, 80, 81 and 90.

Hillsborough: Two 61-year-old men and a 64-year-old woman.

Pasco: A 38-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Wednesday, July 15:

Hillsborough: 21,018

Pinellas: 12,080

Polk: 8,206

Manatee: 5,564

Pasco: 4,363

Sarasota: 3,447

Hernando: 987

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

July 15: 10,181 /112

July 14: 9,194 /132

July 13: 12,624 / 35

July 12: 15,700 / 45

July 11: 10,360 / 95

July 10: 11,433/ 93

July 9: 8,935 / 120

July 8: 9,989 / 42

July 7: 7,347 / 63

July 6: 6,336 / 47

July 5: 10,059 / 29

July 4: 11,458 / 18

July 3: 9,488/ 67

July 2: 10,109 / 67