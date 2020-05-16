Florida COVID-19 Cases Surpass 44,000 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida COVID-19 Cases Surpass 44,000

Florida health officials confirmed Friday that 44,138 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state; an increase of 928 people since Thursday.

One hundred-nineteen of the new cases are in the Tampa Bay area.

Statewide, 1,917 people have died due to complications from the coronavirus; an increase of 42 since Thursday.

The Department of Health confirmed seven deaths in the Tampa Bay region Friday:

In Hillsborough County – An 82-year-old man.

In Manatee County – A 77-year-old woman.

In Pinellas County – An 80-year-old woman.

In Polk County – Three women; ages 36, 76 and 79.

In Sarasota County – An 81-year-old woman.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 10 a.m. Friday, May 15:

Hillsborough: 1,568 (1,512 local, 56 non-resident)

Pinellas: 997 (954 local, 43 non-resident)

Manatee: 826 (822 local, 4 non-resident)

Polk: 716 (706 local, 10 non-resident)

Sarasota: 496 (480 local, 16 non-Sarasota resident)

Pasco: 313 (303 local, 10 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando: 105 (99 local, 6 non-Hernando resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

May 15: 928 / 42

May 14: 808 / 48

May 13: 479 / 48

May 12: 941 / 44

May 11: 386 / 14

May 10: 595 / 6

May 9: 802 / 46

May 8: 371 / 69

May 7: 826 / 61

May 6: 563 / 68

May 5: 542 / 72

May 4: 819 / 20

May 3: 615 / 15

May 2: 735 / 50

