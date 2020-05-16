Florida COVID-19 Cases Surpass 44,000 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Desantis Opens Door To Return Of Vacation Rentals
Florida health officials confirmed Friday that 44,138 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state; an increase of 928 people since Thursday.
One hundred-nineteen of the new cases are in the Tampa Bay area.
Statewide, 1,917 people have died due to complications from the coronavirus; an increase of 42 since Thursday.
The Department of Health confirmed seven deaths in the Tampa Bay region Friday:
Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 10 a.m. Friday, May 15:
Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:
