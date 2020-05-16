 Florida COVID-19 Cases Surpass 44,000 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Florida COVID-19 Cases Surpass 44,000

Lisa Peakes
May 15, 2020 08:05 PM

Florida health officials confirmed Friday that  44,138 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state; an increase of 928 people since Thursday.

One hundred-nineteen of the new cases are in the Tampa Bay area.

Statewide, 1,917 people have died due to complications from the coronavirus; an increase of 42 since Thursday.

The Department of Health confirmed seven deaths in the Tampa Bay region Friday:

  • In Hillsborough County – An 82-year-old man.
  • In Manatee County – A 77-year-old woman.
  • In Pinellas County – An 80-year-old woman.
  • In Polk County – Three women; ages 36, 76 and 79.
  • In Sarasota County – An 81-year-old woman.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 10 a.m. Friday, May 15:  

  • Hillsborough: 1,568 (1,512 local, 56 non-resident)
  • Pinellas: 997 (954 local, 43 non-resident)
  • Manatee: 826 (822 local, 4 non-resident)
  • Polk: 716 (706 local, 10 non-resident)
  • Sarasota: 496 (480 local, 16 non-Sarasota resident)
  • Pasco: 313 (303 local, 10 non-Pasco resident)
  • Hernando: 105 (99 local, 6 non-Hernando resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • May 15: 928 / 42
  • May 14: 808 / 48
  • May 13: 479 / 48
  • May 12: 941 / 44
  • May 11: 386 / 14
  • May 10: 595 / 6
  • May 9: 802 / 46
  • May 8: 371 / 69
  • May 7: 826 / 61
  • May 6: 563 / 68
  • May 5: 542 / 72
  • May 4: 819 / 20
  • May 3: 615 / 15
  • May 2: 735 / 50

