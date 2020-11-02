Florida COVID-19 death toll exceeds 17,000 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida COVID-19 death toll exceeds 17,000

Monday was the sixth day out of the past seven that the new daily infection count was over 4,000. FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

State health officials on Monday reported another 46 deaths due to complications from COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 17,043.

Monday’s report includes 12 deaths from the virus in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Sunday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

The trend of higher daily numbers for coronavirus infections in Florida continued Monday with 4,651 people testing positive since Sunday. That includes 873 people who tested positive in the greater Tampa Bay region.

It’s the sixth time in the past seven days the daily number of new cases has been over 4,000. Statewide, a total of 812,063 people have tested positive since the pandemic began.

The state received results for 45,961 coronavirus tests Sunday and 6.47% of those who tested for the first time were positive.

According to the health department’s website, the positivity rate represents “the number of people who test PCR- or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.”

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive case and death totals as of Monday, November 2:

Hillsborough: 48,925 / 822

Pinellas: 26,339 / 825

Polk: 23,405 / 625

Manatee: 13,699 / 330

Pasco: 11,147 / 244

Sarasota: 9,966 / 344

Hernando: 3,817 / 177

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Nov. 2: 4,651/46

Nov. 1: 4,865/29

Oct. 31: 2,331/41

Oct. 30: 5,592/73

Oct. 29: 4,198/79

Oct. 28: 4,115/66

Oct. 27: 4,298/57

Oct. 26: 3,377/20

Oct. 25: 2,385/12

Oct. 24: 4,471/76

Oct. 23: 3,689/74

Oct. 22: 5,557/57

Oct. 21: 2,145/105

Oct. 20: 3,662/86

Oct. 19: 1,707/54