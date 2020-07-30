Florida COVID-19 Deaths At Record High For Third Straight Day; Pasco County More Than Doubles Record - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida COVID-19 Deaths At Record High For Third Straight Day; Pasco County More Than Doubles Record

Daily coronavirus-related deaths reached record high levels for the third straight day Thursday. Pasco County more than doubled its previous daily high number of people who've died from COVID-19. Florida Department of Health

The COVID-19 death toll continues to reach record levels in Florida with Thursday’s report from the Department of Health showing the highest number of deaths recorded in 24 hours to date.

The report shows 253 people have died in the state since Wednesday’s report. The new figure brings the total number of deaths from the virus to 6,586.

The toll is 37 more than the previous record number reported on Wednesday. It is the third straight day that daily coronavirus-related deaths reached their highest numbers.

There were 72 reported dead for the greater Tampa Bay region – the same as the record high recorded on July 16.

Pasco County was the heaviest hit of the counties in the greater Tampa Bay region, with 26 people reported dead. The number is more than double the previous death toll of 12 recorded on July 20.

According to the Department of Health, the deaths did not necessarily happen in the 24 hours since Wednesday’s report, as some occurred previously and were disclosed to the state since the last report.

Health officials reported 461,379 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida – an increase of 9,956 since Wednesday.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, 1,392 more positive tests were logged on Thursday. Daily case numbers for July have yet to dip below 1,000.

The results for 95,052 tests came back Tuesday, and 12.0% of those tested for the first time were positive.

There have been 8,419 people hospitalized for COVID-19 related causes in the state at some point during their illness; 291 fewer than noted Wednesday.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Thursday, July 30th:

Hillsborough: 28,742

Pinellas: 16,114

Polk: 12,281

Manatee: 8,337

Pasco: 6,201

Sarasota: 5,443

Hernando: 1,617

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

July 30: 9,956 /253

July 29: 9,446 /216

July 28: 9,230 /186

July 27: 8,892 /77

July 26: 9,344 /77

July 25: 12,199 /124

July 24: 12,444 /135

July 23: 10,249 /173

July 22: 9,785 /139

July 21: 9,444 /134

July 20: 10,343 /90

July 19: 12,478 /87

July 18: 10,328 /90

July 17: 11,466 /128