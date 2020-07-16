Florida COVID-19 Deaths Highest Yet; Hillsborough More Than Doubles Previous Death Count - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida COVID-19 Deaths Highest Yet; Hillsborough More Than Doubles Previous Death Count

The greater Tampa Bay region saw 72 COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, according to state health officials. Florida Department of Health

Florida health officials on Thursday reported 156 deaths in the state for the past 24-hour period. It’s the highest number of COVID-19 – related fatalities statewide to date.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, health officials reported 72 deaths – a record high for the area. Hillsborough County had 40 of the deaths, which is also a record high.

Thursday’s report from the Florida Department of Health shows 315,775 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state – an increase of 13,965 positive tests since Wednesday, and the second-highest number of positive tests reported in a 24-hour period by state officials yet.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the state reported 1,901 more people tested positive in the 24-hour period since Wednesday’s report.

Manatee and Sarasota Counties saw their second-highest number of positive test returns in a 24-hour period.

The results of 116,311 tests were recorded Wednesday, and 15.42% came back positive.

A total of 19,825 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 related causes in the state at some point during their illness; 491 more than Wednesday’s report.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Thursday, July 16:

Hillsborough: 21,557

Pinellas: 12,368

Polk: 8,498

Manatee: 5,914

Pasco: 4,489

Sarasota: 3,724

Hernando: 1,016

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

July 16: 13,965 /156

July 15: 10,181 /112

July 14: 9,194 /132

July 13: 12,624 / 35

July 12: 15,700 / 45

July 11: 10,360 / 95

July 10: 11,433/ 93

July 9: 8,935 / 120

July 8: 9,989 / 42

July 7: 7,347 / 63

July 6: 6,336 / 47

July 5: 10,059 / 29

July 4: 11,458 / 18

July 3: 9,488/ 67