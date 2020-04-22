Florida COVID-19 Deaths Increase By 60 Wednesday; Top 900 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida COVID-19 Deaths Increase By 60 Wednesday; Top 900

Florida recorded 60 new COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday., the second largest daily increase in deaths since March 14, when 72 deaths were recorded. 927 Floridians have died due to the coronavirus. Florida Department of Health

The number of people who have died from the coronavirus in Florida has passed 900.

The 6 p.m. update from the Department of Health registers 927 deaths; an increase of 60 since Tuesday evening and the second-largest daily death increase since March 14, when 72 deaths were recorded.

There are now 28,576 cases of COVID-19 in the state; up 707 since Tuesday evening.

Wednesday, the Department of Health verified the deaths of six people. One was a 69-year-old woman from Sarasota County who had been in contact with another infected person.

In Pinellas County, three deaths were recorded. Two were 90-year-olds who had been in contact with another person known to have COVID-19. One was a man, the other; a woman. The third Pinellas death was a 75-year-old man with no known travel history or contact with another infected person.

An 82-year-old Polk County resident died due to the coronavirus. The man had been in contact with another person who tested positive.

Hillsborough County reported the death of a 94-year-old woman who had not been in contact with anyone known to have the virus. Her travel history was not known.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for last two weeks

April 22: 707/60

April 21: 811 / 44

April 20: 744 / 49

April 19: 822 / 26

April 18: 739 / 22

April 17: 1413 / 58

April 16: 821 / 54

April 15: 891 / 43

April 14: 609 / 72

April 13: 1124 / 38

April 12: 909 / 15

April 11: 1018 / 27

April 10: 1142 / 48

April 9: 1128 / 48

