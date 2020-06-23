Florida COVID-19 Deaths Increase By 65 Tuesday; Pinellas County Sees Highest Daily Death Toll So Far - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida COVID-19 Deaths Increase By 65 Tuesday; Pinellas County Sees Highest Daily Death Toll So Far

The Florida Department of Health reported 65 COVID-19 related deaths in its Tuesday reports. Florida Department of Health

According to the Florida Department of Health’s Tuesday report, 103,503 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state – an increase of 3,286 positive tests since Monday.

In the Tampa Bay area, the state reported 599 more people tested positive in a 24-hour period. Pasco County reported its highest daily increase in new cases, with 82 since Monday’s report.

Of the 37,402 tests reported Monday, 13.19% came back positive.

The state also reported 65 deaths in 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 3,238. Eighteen of the deaths were in the Tampa Bay area, including 12 in Pinellas County; the highest number of deaths recorded in a 24-hour period for the county.

However, the daily report released by the Florida Department of Health Tuesday morning listed 13 deaths in Pinellas County.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Tampa Bay area county deaths recorded Tuesday, June 23:

Hillsborough: Two women; ages 68 and 74, and an 82-year-old man.

Pinellas: Nine men; two ages 91, the others 67, 72, 74, 75, 86, 90, and 93, and four women; ages 62, 76, 77 and 86.

Sarasota: An 89-year-old woman.

Manatee: A 97-year-old man.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Tuesday, June 23:

Hillsborough: 6,176

Pinellas: 4,033

Polk: 2,279

Manatee: 2,013

Sarasota: 1,031

Pasco: 954

Hernando: 206

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

June 23: 3,286 / 65

June 22: 2,926 / 12

June 21: 3,494 / 17

June 20: 4,049 / 40

June 19: 3,822 / 43

June 18: 3,2017 / 43

June 17: 2,610 / 25

June 16: 2,783 / 55

June 15: 1,758 / 7

June 14: 2,016 / 6

June 13: 2,581 / 48

June 12: 1,902 / 29

June 11: 1,698 / 47

June 10: 1,371 / 36

