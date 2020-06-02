Florida COVID-19 Deaths Increase By 70 Tuesday; 7 Deaths In Pinellas - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Hillsborough Felons Who Can't Afford To Pay Fees Get Voting Rights Restored
The Florida Department of Health reported Tuesday that 57,447 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 617 cases since Monday.
The health department recorded 105 new infections in the Tampa Bay region.
The report includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.
State health officials also reported 70 coronavirus-related deaths since Monday, bringing the total deaths to 2,530.
Fourteen of the deaths were in the Tampa Bay area, including seven in Pinellas County, according to the health department. It is the highest number of deaths in a day for Pinellas since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Tampa Bay area deaths reported on Tuesday, June 2:
Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Tuesday, June 2:
Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:
