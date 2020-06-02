Florida COVID-19 Deaths Increase By 70 Tuesday; 7 Deaths In Pinellas - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida COVID-19 Deaths Increase By 70 Tuesday; 7 Deaths In Pinellas

The Florida Department of Health reported Tuesday that 57,447 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 617 cases since Monday.

The health department recorded 105 new infections in the Tampa Bay region.

The report includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.

State health officials also reported 70 coronavirus-related deaths since Monday, bringing the total deaths to 2,530.

Fourteen of the deaths were in the Tampa Bay area, including seven in Pinellas County, according to the health department. It is the highest number of deaths in a day for Pinellas since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Tampa Bay area deaths reported on Tuesday, June 2:

Manatee County: A 95-year-old man.

Pasco County: Two women; ages 69 and 93.

Pinellas County: Five men; ages 68, 74, 80, 84 and 85, and two women; ages 74 and 85.

Polk County: An 84-year-old woman.

Sarasota County: Three women; ages 79, 89 and 90.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Tuesday, June 2:

Hillsborough: 2,285

Pinellas: 1,335

Manatee: 1,074

Polk: 1,053

Sarasota: 647

Pasco: 394

Hernando: 118

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

June 2: 617/70

June 1: 667/9

May 31: 739/4

May 30: 927/34

May 29: 1,212/49

May 28: 651/45

May 27: 379/60

May 26: 509/7

May 25: 879/15

May 24: 740/4

May 23: 676/4

May 22: 776/46

May 21: 1,204/48

May 20: 527/44

