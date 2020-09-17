Florida COVID-19 Deaths Over 140 For Third Straight Day - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida COVID-19 Deaths Over 140 For Third Straight Day

The death toll from COVID-19 in Florida stands at 13,247. FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Thursday’s report from the Florida Department of Health recorded the deaths of 147 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 13,247.

It’s the third straight day there have been over 140 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the state.

Sixteen of the deaths occurred in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Wednesday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

Since Wednesday’s report, 3,255 people tested positive for the coronavirus bringing the statewide total to 674,456.

Thursday’s report shows 604 new positive tests in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Of 80,707 tests returned to the state Wednesday, 4.46% of those tested for the first time were positive.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Thursday, September 17th:

Hillsborough: 40,126

Pinellas: 21,254

Polk: 18,783

Manatee: 11,041

Pasco: 8,680

Sarasota: 7,752

Hernando: 2,941

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Sept. 17: 3,255/147

Sept. 16: 2,355/154

Sept. 15: 3,116/146

Sept. 14: 1,736/36

Sept. 13: 2,423/8

Sept. 12: 3,190/98

Sept. 11: 3,650/176

Sept. 10: 2,583/213

Sept. 9: 2,056/202

Sept. 8: 1,823/44

Sept. 7: 1,838/22

Sept. 6: 2,564/38

Sept. 5: 3,656/60

Sept. 4: 3,198/103