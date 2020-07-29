Florida COVID-19 Deaths Reach New High For The Second Consecutive Day - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida COVID-19 Deaths Reach New High For The Second Consecutive Day

According to state health officials, more people died due to complications from COVID-19 since Tuesday’s report than during any other 24-hour period since the pandemic began.

It was the second straight day that coronavirus-related deaths reached their highest levels since the pandemic began.

Wednesday’s report from the Florida Department of Health showed 216 deaths in the state since Tuesday’s report. The new figure brings the total number of people who have died due to the virus to 6,333.

The 186 deaths reported Tuesday was the previous high.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, health officials reported 52 people coronavirus-related deaths since Tuesday, including 15 in Manatee County; the highest number of deaths in a day for the county to date. The previous high of nine deaths in Manatee County was recorded on April 17th.

Health officials also reported Wednesday that 451,423 people have tested positive for the coronavirus – an increase of 9,446 since Tuesday.

In the day since Tuesday’s report, 1,209 more positive tests were logged in the greater Tampa Bay region. It’s the 29th straight day the number of cases in the region has been above 1,000.

The results for 88,252 tests came back Tuesday, and 12.26% of those tested for the first time were positive.

There have been 8,710 people hospitalized for COVID-19 related causes in the state at some point during their illness; 266 fewer than noted Tuesday.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Wednesday, July 29:

Hillsborough: 28,268

Pinellas: 15,800

Polk: 12,059

Manatee: 8,187

Pasco: 6,101

Sarasota: 5,349

Hernando: 1,579

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

July 29: 9,446 /216

July 28: 9,230 /186

July 27: 8,892 /77

July 26: 9,344 /77

July 25: 12,199 /124

July 24: 12,444 /135

July 23: 10,249 /173

July 22: 9,785 /139

July 21: 9,444 /134

July 20: 10,343 /90

July 19: 12,478 /87

July 18: 10,328 /90

July 17: 11,466 /128

July 16: 13,965 /156